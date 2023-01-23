All Season Ticket holders have the option to resell their match ticket if they are unable to attend a match this season. You can also resell tickets on behalf of your friends and family.

You can place your tickets up for re-sale once the match is on-sale to other supporters – however, please note that your tickets will only appear available for purchase to other supporters when the match is sold out. You can also reclaim your ticket if your ticket hasn’t been sold.

If you successfully resell your match ticket, you will receive 1/19th of your Season Ticket value back on your ticketing account, minus a 10% administration fee. This credit will be able to be withdrawn from 1st December or can be held on your account to be used against a future Season Ticket purchase. For full terms and conditions, please click here.