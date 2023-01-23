Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

All Season Ticket holders have the option to resell their match ticket if they are unable to attend a match this season. You can also resell tickets on behalf of your friends and family.

You can place your tickets up for re-sale once the match is on-sale to other supporters – however, please note that your tickets will only appear available for purchase to other supporters when the match is sold out. You can also reclaim your ticket if your ticket hasn’t been sold.

If you successfully resell your match ticket, you will receive 1/19th of your Season Ticket value back on your ticketing account, minus a 10% administration fee. This credit will be able to be withdrawn from 1st December or can be held on your account to be used against a future Season Ticket purchase. For full terms and conditions, please click here.

How do I place my match ticket up for re-sale?

To place your match ticket up for re-sale, please follow the below steps:

  1. Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket.
  2. Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Personal Details’ in the drop-down menu.
  3. On the right-hand side of the screen, you will see an ‘IMPORTANT INFORMATION’ box that includes a link to resell your ticket.
  4. A pop-up will then appear showing the matches you are able to resell.
  5. Select the tickets you would like to put up for sale and click ‘OK’.
  6. Confirm your resale by clicking ‘OK’ on the following screen.
  7. Once your ticket has been re-sold, you will receive an email confirming your ticket has been cancelled and resold.
Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion

Sell your ticket
Liverpool

Liverpool

Sell your ticket
Manchester City

Manchester City

Sell your ticket