The 20th and final game of the Premier League 2 league phase sees Palace welcome London rivals Chelsea on Monday, 14th April (KO: 19:00 BST) to the VBS Community Stadium, with the Eagles looking to finish as high as possible.

Introduced last season, the new format of the PL2 sees the 26 Category One Academy sides play a 20-game league phase before the top 16 sides face each other in a single-elimination play-off stage.

Palace have all but mathematically secured a place in the play-offs for the second successive season, though they will be aiming to finish as high as possible to guarantee a home tie in the round of 16.

