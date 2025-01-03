Tickets for both these matches are priced as Category B.
Sales Phases
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Monday, 6th January: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.
- Thursday, 9th January: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.
- Tuesday, 14th January: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders.
- 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder, or 2 tickets if none already purchased in the first two sales phases.
Please note the following important information:
- All sales phases are subject to availability.
- Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.
- All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.
Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Everton
- Saturday, 15th February
- 17:30 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Tuesday, 25th February
- 20:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park