Initially, only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower will be open to home fans.

Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand will not be able to reserve their own seat on this occasion, with this stand initially closed for home supporters.

There will therefore be a change in process for purchasing tickets for this game; supporters are urged to read the below information in full.

Premium Matchday packages will also be on sale for this game. Please scroll to the bottom for more information.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Millwall:

Saturday, 1st March

12:15 GMT

FA Cup Fifth Round

Selhurst Park

Prices

Adult : £25

: £25 Senior (65+): £15

£15 Under-18s: £10

Sales Phases

Friday, 14th February - from 16:00 GMT via all methods: Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower stands can purchase their own seat, which has been reserved for them. Reservations will be held until 14:00 GMT on Monday, 17th February . Between 14:00 and 15:00, the game will then be taken off-sale online, and purchases will only be available via the phone and in person.

Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower stands can purchase their own seat, which has been reserved for them. Monday, 17th February – from 15:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand, and supporters affected in block 4 of the Whitehorse Lane end (please see 'Important Information' below), can purchase 1 ticket per person.

Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand, and supporters affected in block 4 of the Whitehorse Lane end (please see 'Important Information' below), can purchase ticket per person. Tuesday, 18th February – from 12:00 online, and 16:00 via all methods: All Season Ticket Holders who haven't already purchased can buy 1 ticket per person.

All Season Ticket Holders who haven't already purchased can buy ticket per person. Thursday, 20th February – from 10:00 online, and 14:00 via all methods: Paid Members can purchase up to 1 ticket per person.

Paid Members can purchase up to 1 ticket per person. Wednesday, 26th February – from 10:00 online, and 14:00 via all methods: General sale to all supporters who have a client reference number, up to 1 ticket per person.

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Please note that only CPFC accounts registered on, or before, Sunday 9th February will be eligible to purchase tickets.

Important Information

Initially only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower will be open to home fans.

Arthur Wait Season Ticket Holders – and, due to security, supporters in block 4 of the White Horse Lane Stand, in seats 151 and higher – will be able to purchase in the second sales phase.

Supporters looking to purchase their own seats can do so by:

Log into the ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. You will then see the tickets you have reserved for Millwall. (Please note you can only purchase tickets for other supporters if you have a strong Friends and Family link. For more info on Friends and Family please visit here.) Click 'Show Reserved Tickets', and then add the tickets you wish to purchase to your basket. Click the basket in the top-right of the screen, and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.

Season Ticket holders who wish to purchase their owns seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your Millwall FA Cup ticket as an Adult.

All tickets will be issued (week commencing 24th February) as digital downloads to your Apple or Google Wallets.

If you are unable to use digital tickets please contact the box office, who can issue tickets via a PDF document, or printed tickets (postage charges may apply).