Initially, only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower will be open to home fans. Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand will not be able to reserve their own seat on this occasion, with this stand initially closed for home supporters.

There will therefore be a change in process for purchasing tickets for this game; supporters are urged to read the below information in full.

Premium Matchday packages will also be on sale for this game. Please scroll to the bottom for more information.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Stockport County:

Sunday, 12th January

15:00 GMT

FA Cup Third Round

Selhurst Park

Prices

Adult : £15

: £15 Senior (65+): £10

£10 Under-18s: £5

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability.

Thursday, 12th December - from 16:00 GMT via all methods: Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower stands can purchase their own seat, which has been reserved for them. Reservations will be held until 15:00 GMT on Friday, 13th December . Between 15:00 and 16:00, the game will then be taken off-sale online, and purchases will only be available by phone and in person.

Season Ticket Holders in the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower stands can purchase their own seat, which has been reserved for them. Friday, 13th December – from 16:00 online, and 09:00 Saturday, 14th December via all methods: Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand can purchase up to 2 tickets per person.

Season Ticket Holders in the Arthur Wait Stand can purchase up to 2 tickets per person. Monday, 16th December – from 10:00 online, and 14:00 via all methods: All other Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to 2 tickets per person.

All other Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to 2 tickets per person. Wednesday, 18th December – from 10:00 online, and 14:00 via all methods: Paid Members can purchase up to 2 tickets per person.

Paid Members can purchase up to 2 tickets per person. Friday, 20th December – from 10:00 online, and 14:00 via all methods: General sale to all supporters who have a client reference number, up to 2 tickets per person.

Important Information

Initially only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower will be open to home fans.

During the first sales phase (from 16:00 GMT on Thursday, 12th December to 15:00 on Friday, 13th December), Season Ticket Holders in those three stands will be able to purchase their own seats, which have been reserved. To do this:

Log into the ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. You will then see the tickets you have reserved for Stockport. (Please note you can only purchase tickets for other supporters if you have a strong Friends and Family link. For more info on Friends and Family please visit here.) Click 'Show Reserved Tickets', and then add the tickets you wish to purchase to your basket. Click the basket in the top-right of the screen, and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.

Season Ticket holders who wish to purchase their owns seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your Stockport FA Cup ticket as an Adult.

All tickets will be issued (week commencing Monday, 6th January) as digital downloads to your Apple or Google Wallets.

All tickets will be sent via digital tickets. If you are unable to use digital tickets please contact the box office, who can issue tickets via a PDF document, or printed tickets (postage charges may apply).