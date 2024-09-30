Sales phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Tue, 1st Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8000+ Loyalty Points.

Wed, 2nd Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5000+ Loyalty Points

Thu, 3rd Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 3000+ Loyalty Points

Thu, 3rd Oct (17:30): Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points required (online only)

Fri, 4th Oct: Season ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points required (all methods)

Fri, 4th Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points required

Mon, 7th Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase two tickets (or one extra if already purchased)

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Match details

Nottingham Forest v Palace

Monday, 21st October

20:00 BST

City Ground

Wolves v Palace