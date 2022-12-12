The game, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 14th December at 19:00 GMT, will no longer take place.

A rearranged time for the fixture will be confirmed in due course. It will still take place at Dulwich Hamlet's Champion Hill stadium.

All tickets remain valid for the rearranged date when announced. Anyone who requires a refund can contact the ticket suppliers by clicking here. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Please note, due to the competition's broadcast regulations, this game will not be live on Palace TV+. Highlights will be available the day after the game and you can keep up with the action and receive further updates on the official Palace Academy Twitter account.