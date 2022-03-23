The match will take place on Monday, April 25th at 20:00.

Palace v Leeds details

Monday, April 25th

20:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Ticket information

To buy tickets, supporters must have a 21/22 Season Ticket or Membership. You can purchase Memberships here, starting from as little as £10.

Sales phases

Friday, 25th March - 10am: 21/22 Gold and Junior Eagle Gold Members

Monday, 28th March - 10am: 21/22 Season Ticket holders and all 2021/22 Members

All sales phases are subject to availability.

When purchasing online, tickets are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale for both matches.

The best way to purchase is to click here once tickets go on sale at the above times.

New food items at Selhurst

We’re excited to offer some delicious new food at Selhurst Park.

Fans in the Holmesdale Road stand can look forward to a range of new items to enjoy. Get your hands on our new plant-based burger for a pre-match or half-time bite in the Lower Holmesdale by Blocks H and J, or try the popular new jerk chicken burger available in the Upper Holmesdale – also available in the Fanzone.

For something a little bit lighter, why not try the new sausage rolls or plant-based sausage rolls available from Johnson’s Bar?

Remember, vegan pies are also available stadium-wide to ensure that every supporter has plenty of options for a matchday meal. Plus, Brooklyn lager is available in the Arthur Wait near Entrance 4.