21/22 Season Tickets can renew their Season Ticket for 22/23 now by clicking here.
Palace v Watford
- Saturday, May 7th
- 15:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
Palace v United
- Sunday, May 14th
- 16:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
New food items at Selhurst
We’re excited to offer some delicious new food at Selhurst Park.
Fans in the Holmesdale Road stand can look forward to a range of new items to enjoy. Get your hands on our new plant-based burger for a pre-match or half-time bite in the Lower Holmesdale by Blocks H and J, or try the popular new jerk chicken burger available in the Upper Holmesdale – also available in the Fanzone.
For something a little bit lighter, why not try the new sausage rolls or plant-based sausage rolls available from Johnson’s Bar? Remember, vegan pies are also available stadium-wide to ensure that every supporter has plenty of options for a matchday meal.
Plus, Brooklyn lager is available in the Arthur Wait near Entrance 4.