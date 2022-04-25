21/22 Season Tickets can renew their Season Ticket for 22/23 now by clicking here.

Palace v Watford

Saturday, May 7th

15:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Palace v United

Sunday, May 14th

16:00 BST

Selhurst Park

New food items at Selhurst

We’re excited to offer some delicious new food at Selhurst Park.

Fans in the Holmesdale Road stand can look forward to a range of new items to enjoy. Get your hands on our new plant-based burger for a pre-match or half-time bite in the Lower Holmesdale by Blocks H and J, or try the popular new jerk chicken burger available in the Upper Holmesdale – also available in the Fanzone.

For something a little bit lighter, why not try the new sausage rolls or plant-based sausage rolls available from Johnson’s Bar? Remember, vegan pies are also available stadium-wide to ensure that every supporter has plenty of options for a matchday meal.

Plus, Brooklyn lager is available in the Arthur Wait near Entrance 4.