In just under two weeks, Darren Powell’s Under-21s will face a unique prospect of two cup knockout fixtures in the space of five days as they welcome Wolves and Leicester to the VBS Community Stadium.

First up will be a Premier League International Cup quarter-final clash under the lights against Wolves on Monday, 26th February, kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

Palace have reached this stage for the second successive year after qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides, having gone unbeaten in the group stages across games with Athletic Club, Monaco, Benfica and Feyenoord.

Wolves, meanwhile, topped their group after defeating the likes of last year's winners PSV Eindhoven; Sparta Prague; and Nice.

The Eagles finished as runners-up last season after an agonising defeat to PSV in extra-time at Selhurst Park, in what was their maiden International Cup campaign.

The Premier League International Cup is a competition that gives homegrown talent from Category 1 Academies across the country the opportunity to test themselves against top European youth sides.