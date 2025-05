Tickets for this match are priced as Category B.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 5th May: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders Thursday, 8th May: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.

All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. Tuesday, 13th May: Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders. 2 additional tickets purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (3 in total per client reference number).

Guest tickets available to purchase for all Members and Season Ticket Holders.

Please note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Please also note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details