Having played the away leg the week before, the Eagles will host the 2024/25 Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina winners at Selhurst Park, bidding to seal a spot in the UEFA Conference League last 16.

Information for Season Ticket Holders

Season Ticket Holders will once again have a priority to purchase their normal seat and can do so by following the step-by-step guide which can be found underneath the sales phases below.

To purchase tickets on behalf of a friend or family member, you must have a strong relationship, which can be set in the Friends and Family section of the Ticketing website. Click here to find out how to do this.

Unfortunately, due to UEFA requirements and the addition of a singing section a small number of Season Ticket Holders will be displaced and instead offered a priority on all remaining seats in Phase 2. All displaced Season Ticket Holders will be emailed in advance of tickets going on sale.

Sales Phases

All phases subject to availability.

Phase 1: Season Ticket Holders can purchase their own, reserved seat.

From 10:00, Friday 30th January: online only

online only From 16:00, Friday 30th January : via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

: via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) The deadline to purchase your own seat is 09:59 on Monday, 2nd February. Please note online sales will conclude at 09:00 this day; to purchase after this time, please call the Box Office.

Phase 2: Displaced Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to four tickets per person.

From 10:00, Monday 2nd February: online only

online only From 14:00: via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 3: Season Ticket+ Holders, Gold Members and Junior Gold Members can purchase up to four tickets per person.

From 10:00, Tuesday 3rd February: online only

online only From 14:00: via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 4: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to four tickets per person.

From 10:00, Wednesday 4th February: online only

online only From 14:00: via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Ticket Distribution

All tickets for this fixture will be emailed approximately one week before the game to the transaction owner, and will be available as PDF print at home tickets, or Digital tickets to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

How to purchase in Phase 1

Season Ticket Holders looking to purchase their own seats can do so by following the step-by-step guide below:

Log into the Ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. Click 'Show Reserved Tickets' and then add the tickets you wish to purchase to your basket. Click the basket in the top-right of the screen and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.

Season Ticket Holders who wish to purchase their own seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your reserved ticket as an Adult.

Prices

Season Ticket Holders (Phases 1 & 2)

Adults: £35

£35 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £25

£25 Under 18s: £20

All other supporters (Phase 3 onwards)

Adults: £40

£40 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £30

£30 Under 18s: £25

Premium Matchday Packages

This exciting European clash under the Selhurst Park lights is the perfect time to experience one of our Premium lounges, offering a range of modern dining and inclusive drinks to enjoy amongst friends, family or colleagues.

Explore our packages or speak to one of our team by enquiring now.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar