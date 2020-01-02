The Eagles host the Rams at 14:01 on Sunday (5th January) in the first clash between the two clubs since 2013 - when Palace did the double over the Midlands club in 2012/13.

Sunday is also likely to see Wayne Rooney appear for the visitors, with the former England captain having been confirmed as a Derby player on New Year's Day.

Ticket prices for this game are reduced if bought in advance, but will go up by £5 if purchased on the day.

Please note, you do not need a Membership or Season Ticket to secure a seat for this match.

Prices in advance

Adult: £15

Over-65s: £10

Under-18s: £5

Further information

Tickets can be bought online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

The 'singing section' in Block E of the Lower Holmesdale will be reserved as with home league games. Seats will not be reserved for Season Ticket holders, however, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Please be aware that the Arthur Wait Stand will be closed for this fixture.