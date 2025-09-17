We are pleased to confirm that we have been allocated 2,500 seats for the fixture – meaning a fantastic number of Palace supporters will be able to attend the club’s first-ever fixture in a European competition proper.

As always, supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games.

Tickets will be sold following a phased selling order based on Loyalty Points. However, supporters will need to buy directly from Dynamo Kyiv with a specific link, which will be mapped to your Crystal Palace email address.

The club are currently awaiting final ticketing details from Dynamo Kyiv, and will then be in a position to publish this selling order, and begin the sales process.

In the meantime, fans are asked to make note of the following important points:

Pricing

As above, tickets will be sold via Dynamo Kyiv. Prices at checkout will therefore be shown in Polish złoty currency, and will be priced at 49 PLN, around £10 GBP (estimated based on current exchange rate).

There will also be a 7% payment fee.

Passports

As required by Polish law, each supporter’s passport information will be required at the point of purchase.

The same passport must then be taken to the stadium on the day of the game. Random spot checks will take place at the Lublin Arena.

Ticket collection

Additional details on how to collect your tickets, as well as customer service support available for fans travelling to Poland, will be made available soon.

Match Details

Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace