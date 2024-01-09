Brighton (A)
Ticket Details
Tickets for the Brighton fixture are offered via digital download, similar to accessing Selhurst Park.
Every supporter will have their name on their digital ticket, and must carry photo ID or their season ticket/membership card/digital pass, matching the name on the ticket.
Each individual ticket holder will be emailed their ticket to download. If the name on the ticket does not match with your identification, you may be denied entry to the stadium.
Sales Phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 10th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 11th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 12th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 6,500+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 15th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 5,500+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 16th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 4,500+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 17th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,500+ Loyalty Points
More phases will be released should tickets remain.
Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
Prices
- Adult: £30
- Over-65s: £26
- Under-21s: £26
- Under-18s: £18
Coach Travel
We have three supporters' coaches running for this fixture, travelling from Selhurst Park.
Tickets will cost £25 per seat with a departure time of 11:30 GMT.