Everton (A)

Ticket Details

Tickets for the Everton fixture are offered via digital download, similar to accessing Selhurst Park.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk, who will arrange for tickets to be collected at Everton.

Distribution of these tickets will be through an online portal. The lead ticket purchaser will be emailed full instructions on how to download and to share tickets.

Sales Phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 10th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 10th January - 17:30 online only, then Thursday, 11th January 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Thursday, 11th January 09:00 via all other methods: Thursday, 11th January: Members and Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Friday, 12th January: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £20

£20 Over-65s : £10

: £10 Under-18s: £5

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches running for this fixture, travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £50 per seat with a departure time of 11:45 GMT (time subject to change depending on broadcast selections).