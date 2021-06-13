Season Ticket holders who have not yet renewed their ticket for the 2021/22 campaign but are planning on keeping the same seat next season have until 11:59pm on Friday, 18th June to guarantee their current seat.

After this date fans will still be able to renew but their seat may no longer be available, before seats go on general sale from the 24th June.

Fans returning to SE25 promises to make 21/22 one of the most memorable seasons in Palace history – and purchasing a Season Ticket is the most assured way of guaranteeing you’re there for it all.

To make the process as smooth as possible, make sure you have your Palace Account linked to your Client Reference number – find out how by clicking here.

More information on Season Tickets can be found on site, or a detailed FAQ can be found by clicking here.