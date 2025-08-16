Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Please ensure you only purchase a ticket if you are going to this fixture. Any supporter found to have passed their ticket on to another supporter will be suspended from purchasing any further away games for the season.

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

Tickets will be delivered by email to the named individual on the ticket. This will be as a PDF ‘print at home’ ticket.

The front two rows will be reserved for supporters who need to sit down for the match. To purchase these tickets, you must call the box office on 0333 360 1861.

If any disabled supporters who require a wheelchair would like to travel, please note that wheelchair spaces are not within the club’s allocation and will be situated at the side of the pitch.

To purchase a wheelchair space, please contact the club’s Disability Liaison Officer (DLO) via email (dlo@cpfc.co.uk), who will then arrange payment with Fredrikstad. Ambulant disabled supporters can purchase anywhere within the stand and will receive a free PA if required.

Prices

All tickets are priced at £17 per ticket.

Please note that there are no Concession or Junior prices for this fixture.

Sale Phases

All sales phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Please consult the below timings carefully:

Phase 1 – Monday, 18th August – 12:00 to 14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket holders and Members with 11,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 2 – Monday, 18th August – 14:00 to 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket holders and Members with 10,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 3 – Monday, 18th August – 16:00 to 17:30 via all methods, then online-only after 17:30: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 4 – Tuesday, 19th August – 10:00 to 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket holders and Members with 6,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 5 – Tuesday, 19th August – 12:00 to 14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 6 – Tuesday, 19th August – 14:00 to 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000 Loyalty Points or more

Phase 7 – Tuesday, 19th August – 16:00 to 17:30 via all methods, then online-only after 17:30: Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points requirements

Match Details

Fredrikstad FK v Crystal Palace