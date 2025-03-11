Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

Tickets for this fixture are all standard paper tickets, and will be posted to the transaction owner, unless 'Collection at Selhurst Park' is selected.

Please note that if you opt for collection and do not collect your ticket by 17:30 GMT on Friday, 28th March, we reserve the right to cancel your ticket without any notice given.

Supporters who opt for collection will not be able to collect at Craven Cottage.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. Initially one ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 12th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 13th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 14th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 17th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 18th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 19th March: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 4,000+ Loyalty Points

We expect to sell out at, or before, the final sales phase listed above, but if there is ticket availability beyond these phases, additional phases will be released.

Prices

Adult: £35

£35 Seniors (65+): £20

£20 Under-22: £20

£20 Under-18: £10

Coach Travel

There will be one supporters coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 08:45 GMT.

Match Details