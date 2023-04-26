Match Details

All times are UK time.

Fulham (A)

Saturday, 20th May

15:00

Premier League

Craven Cottage

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 27th April: Members and Season Ticket holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 28th April: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 2nd May: Members and Season Ticket holders with 6,500+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 3rd May: Members and Season Ticket holders with 5,500+ Loyalty Points

If tickets remain at this point, more sales phases will be released.

Supporters wishing to register for the Gold Member away ticket ballot will be able to do so from Thursday 27th.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here.

Prices

Adults: £30

Seniors (65+): £25

Young Adult (18-21): £25

Junior (Under-18s): £20

Restricted view tickets will have a discount of £2 per ticket.

Coach Travel

Coach travel costs £20 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 11:30 BST.