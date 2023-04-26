Palace will visit Craven Cottage for the first time since October 2020, when Jaïro Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha got the goals in a 2-1 victory.
Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s away game against Fulham are on sale from 10:00 BST tomorrow (Thursday, 27th April) for qualifying supporters.
All times are UK time.
Fulham (A)
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
If tickets remain at this point, more sales phases will be released.
Supporters wishing to register for the Gold Member away ticket ballot will be able to do so from Thursday 27th.
Tickets will be available to purchase online here.
Restricted view tickets will have a discount of £2 per ticket.
Coach travel costs £20 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 11:30 BST.