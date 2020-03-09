On 4th April, you can treat your children, their friends and any other junior Eagles to one of their first tastes of SE25 with our exclusive Family Fun Day. Crystal Palace take on Burnley in a 3pm kick-off and we'll be providing the entertainment, football and food sure to hook any young Eagles before the 90 minutes have even finished.

For a limited time only, we're offering discounted tickets of one adult and one child for just £40 - meaning you can bring the family to Selhurst for less! Best of all, supporters don't need a Membership to purchase one of these tickets.

Overall, supporters will save £32 on the cheapest adult+junior ticket and the cost of a Silver Membership - so it really is the perfect time to kick-start that lifelong red and blue following together.

What's more, anyone who grabs a general admission ticket before Friday 13th March will be automatically entered into a special prize draw, providing the chance to win amazing rewards; including signed shirts, tickets and other great gifts for any Eagle.

As it's going to be spring, we're hosting a range of entertainment for all ages both in and out of our Fanzone. It's tricky to imagine now but, with the sun (hopefully) out, you'll be able to enjoy fun activities with the kids while filling up on our BBQ-cooked pre-match meals with a cold drink.

There's no better chance for them to create that cherished first-game memory and experience the most vibrant atmosphere in the Premier League, so don't miss out and buy your reduced tickets by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person!

For all other tickets to this fun-filled family event, you can head over to our ticketing site here!

Alternatively, you can make the day go further with one of our Premium Matchday experiences; the pinnacle in watching Premier League football.

To find out about our range of Premium Packages, please click here now.