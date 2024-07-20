Tickets against West Ham are priced as Category B (two purchasable per supporter); Leicester as Category C (four per supporter); and Manchester United as Category A (two per supporter).

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 22nd July: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 25th July: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details

West Ham United (H):

Saturday, 24th August

15:00 BST

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Leicester City (H):

Saturday, 14th September

15:00 BST

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Manchester United (H):