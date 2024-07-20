Tickets against West Ham are priced as Category B (two purchasable per supporter); Leicester as Category C (four per supporter); and Manchester United as Category A (two per supporter).
Sales Phases
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Monday, 22nd July: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders
- Thursday, 25th July: Season Ticket holders and all Members
Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Match Details
West Ham United (H):
- Saturday, 24th August
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Leicester City (H):
- Saturday, 14th September
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Manchester United (H):
- Saturday, 21st September
- 17:30 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park