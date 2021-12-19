COVID-19 Health Declarations

Supporters must have completed the relevant COVID-19 Health Declaration pre-match.

Season Ticket holders need only complete the declaration once. Casual match ticket holders, including away ticket holders, must complete the declaration before each game they attend.

You can find out more information, including FAQs, by clicking here.

Season Ticket holders who have not yet completed the declaration can do so here.

The Health Declaration for casual ticket holders can be found below.

West Ham home - January 1st