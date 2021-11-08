Please note, we are aware of an issue regarding Loyalty Points and apologise for the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate and resolve the issue. If you have any questions, please contact the Box Office via email on BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk.

The best way to purchase tickets is online here.

Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per Client Reference Number.

Sales phases

Monday, 15th November, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 16th November, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 17th November, 10am: Season Ticket holders (no points requirement)

Thursday, 18th November 10am: All Members (no points requirement)

Friday, 19th November 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members can book up to two tickets each (or one additional for supporters who have already purchased)

Please note that tickets cannot be moved once purchased.

Coach travel

Leeds: Depart Selhurst Park at 12:45 / £30

Manchester United: Depart Selhurst Park at 6:30am / £30

Ticket prices

Accessible seating prices shown in brackets

Leeds

Adult: £30 (£30)

Senior: £29 (£29)

Under-23: £29 (£29)

Under-18: £22 (£22)

Under-16: £20 (£20)

Manchester United