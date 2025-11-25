Leeds United (A)

Match Details

Saturday, 20th December

20:00 GMT

Premier League

Elland Road

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be in paper format, and will be posted to the payment owner, or can be collected from Selhurst Park.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game, you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick-off (all tickets must be returned before a refund is obtained).

Anyone found transferring tickets without the club's consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 26th November – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Friday, 28th November – 10:00 online only, then 14:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30.00

: £30.00 Senior (65+): £29.00

£29.00 Under 22: £29.00

£29.00 Under 19: £25.00

£25.00 Under 16: £22.00

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 12:00 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.