Arsenal (A)
Match Details
- Tuesday, 23rd December
- 20:00 GMT
- Carabao Cup quarter-finals
- Emirates Stadium
Ticket Details
All tickets for this fixture will be digital tickets, to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.
If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket, and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at the Emirates.
All tickets will be emailed to the each individual supporter around one week before the fixture.
Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game, you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick-off.
Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 26th November – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 10,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 26th November – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 27th November – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 27th November – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 27th November – 17:30 online only, then 09:00 Friday 28th November via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 28th November – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 28th November – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- Senior (65+): £25.00
- Under 22: £25.00
- Under 18: £20.00
Supporters who are registered as disabled with us will receive a discount of 50% off each age band, plus a free PA if required.
Coach Travel
We have one supporters' coach booked for this fixture with a departure time of 16:00 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £25 per ticket.