Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Leicester City (A)

Wednesday, 15th January

19:30 GMT

Premier League

King Power Stadium

West Ham United (A)

Saturday, 18th January

15:00 GMT

Premier League

London Stadium

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.