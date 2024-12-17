Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Leicester City (A)
- Wednesday, 15th January
- 19:30 GMT
- Premier League
- King Power Stadium
West Ham United (A)
- Saturday, 18th January
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- London Stadium
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 18th December: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 19th December: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 20th December: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 20th December – 17:30 online only, then Monday, 23rd December 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Monday, 23rd December: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Tuesday, 24th December – 10:00 via all methods**:** Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.