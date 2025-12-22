Sunderland (A)
Match Details
- Saturday, 17th January
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Stadium of Light
Ticket Details
All front-row seats will only be available by purchasing by calling the Box Office. These seats are only available to supporters with disabilities and supporters who are unable to stand for the 90 minutes. All other tickets will be available via all methods.
Tickets will be digital tickets to download to your Apple and Google Wallet.
If you are unable to use digital tickets please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after your purchase, and we will add your tickets to our duplications list for collection at Sunderland.
All digital tickets will be emailed to the supporter named on each ticket.
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
- Tuesday, 23rd December – 10:00 GMT via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 23rd December – 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 23rd December – 14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 23rd December – 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 24th December – 10:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 24th December – 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- Senior (65+): £29.00
- Under-18: £18.00
- Under-14: £16.00
Under-14s must be accompanied by a supporter over the age of 18.
Disabled supporters will pay the relevant age band and will receive a free PA ticket when appropriate.
Coach Travel
We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 06:00 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.