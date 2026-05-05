Brentford (A)
Match Details
- Sunday, 17th May
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Gtech Community Stadium
Ticket Details
Tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets, and supporters will have the choice of collecting their tickets from Selhurst Park, or opting for delivery with a postage charge of £1.50 (per transaction).
If your ticket has not arrived in your last post before the game, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk detailing your Client Reference Number and name, and we will arrange for a duplicate ticket to be collected at the Gtech Community Stadium.
All tickets which are requested for collection must be collected no later than 17:00 BST on Saturday, 16th May. All uncollected tickets will be cancelled, with no refunds being issued.
If you are unable to collect your ticket before 17:00 on 16th May, please contact the box office, who can arrange to post your ticket (subject to special delivery postage charge).
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
- Wednesday, 6th May – 10:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,500+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 6th May – 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,500+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 6th May – 14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,500+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 6th May – 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points
If tickets remain available at this stage, more sales phases will be released, starting at 10:00 on Thursday 7th.
Prices
- Adult: £30
- Senior (65+): £25
- 18-24yrs: £25
- Under-18s: £10
Disabled supporters will pay the relevant age band.
Coach Travel
We have one accessible supporters' coach booked for this fixture with a departure time of 11:30 BST from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £25 per ticket.