Manchester City (A)

Match Details

Wednesday, 13th May

20:00 BST

Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet, and download links will be emailed to the individual supporter named on each ticket.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Etihad Stadium.

Please note that anyone found transferring tickets without the authority of the club will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Wednesday, 6th May – 10:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,500+ Loyalty Points

10:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,500+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 6th May – 12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

12:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 6th May – 14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points, and all Season Ticket+ Holders

14:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points, and all Season Ticket+ Holders Wednesday, 6th May – 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Thursday, 7th May – 10:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30

: £30 Senior (65+): £25

£25 18-21yrs: £25

£25 Under-18s: £18

Disabled supporters will pay £20 per ticket (Under 18ss will be £18).

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 12:00 BST from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.