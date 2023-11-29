MATCH DETAILS

All times are UK time (GMT).

Manchester City (A)

Saturday, 16th December

15:00

Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Chelsea (A)

Wednesday, 27th December

19:30

Premier League

Stamford Bridge

TICKET DETAILS

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for the Manchester City fixture will be digital tickets, sent to the ticket holder two days prior to the match. If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk and we will arrange for your ticket to be collected at Manchester City’s away box office.

All tickets for the Chelsea fixture will be standard paper tickets; we are planning to have all tickets posted prior to the Christmas post cut-off.

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 30th November: Members and Season Ticket holders with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 1st December: Members and Season Ticket holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 4th December: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 5th December - 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 6th December 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 6th December 09:00 via all other methods: Wednesday, 6th December: Members and Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Thursday, 7th December: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Manchester City (A)

Adult: £30.00

£30.00 Over-65s: £25.00

£25.00 18s-21s: £25.00

£25.00 Under-18s: £18.00

£18.00 Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled: £20 + free PA

Chelsea (A)

Adult: £30.00

£30.00 Seniors (Over-65s): £23.50

£23.50 Juniors (Under-20) : £23.50

: £23.50 All disabled tickets are priced at the relevant age band, with a free PA.

COACH TRAVEL

Manchester City:

We have three supporters' coaches running for this fixture, travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £50 per seat with a departure time of 07:30 GMT. Click here to book.

Chelsea:

We have one supporters' coach running for this fixture, travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per seat with a departure time of 16:15 GMT. Click here to book.