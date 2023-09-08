Match Details

All times are UK time.

Carabao Cup third round:

Tuesday, 26th September

20:00 BST

Carabao Cup

Old Trafford

Premier League:

Saturday, 30th September

15:00 BST

Premier League

Old Trafford

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for both fixtures will be digital passes that must be downloaded to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Every ticket will contain a QR code that needs to be scanned at the turnstiles.

Please note that multiple tickets can be downloaded on to one phone.

This is similar to how airline tickets, rail tickets and concert tickets work. No NFC is required to access the ground.

The supporter who is the lead purchaser will receive all the tickets via email, with one ticket per email.

These can then be forwarded on to the other supporters attending, or downloaded onto one device. If you have any questions regarding this process, please contact the Crystal Palace box office.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 11th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 12th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 13th September - 17:30 online only, then Thursday, 14th September 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Thursday, 14th September 09:00 via all other methods: Thursday, 14th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Friday, 15th September: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Carabao Cup third-round: Tuesday, 26th September (20:00 kick-off)

Adult: £30

Senior: £23

18s-20s: £23

16s-17s: £15

Under-16s: £14

Premier League: Saturday, 30th September (15:00 kick-off)

Adult: £30

Senior: £25

18s-20s: £25

16s-17s: £20

Under-16s: £20

Coach Travel

Carabao Cup third-round:

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £50 per person with a departure time of 12:00 BST.

Premier League:

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £50 per person with a departure time of 07:30 BST.