You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture are via digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk as soon as you have purchased your ticket; they will then arrange for your ticket to be collected at Old Trafford.

Manchester United only allow PA tickets in certain areas of their stadium; for away fans, these are located at the back of our allocation. PA tickets are not allowed outside this area of the stadium.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 8th January: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 9th January: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Friday, 10th January: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points Friday, 10th January – 17:30 online only, then Monday, 13th January 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Monday, 13th January 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Monday, 13th January: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Tuesday, 14th January: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior: £28

£28 Under-21: £28

£28 Under-18: £25

Coach Travel

There will be three supporters coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 07:00 GMT.

Match Details