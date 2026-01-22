Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet, and links will be emailed to the individual supporter named on the ticket.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Old Trafford.

Please note that only Members who have created their Palace accounts prior to 1st October 2025 will be eligible to purchase online. If you have created your account after this, and would like to purchase, this will need to be processed via the box office.

Any supporter found selling or transferring their ticket without the authority of the club will be banned from purchasing future away tickets for the remainder of the 25/26 season.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Friday, 23rd January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Tuesday, 27th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30.00

: £30.00 Senior (66+): £29.00

£29.00 Under 21: £29.00

£29.00 Under 18: £29.00

£29.00 Under 16: £29.00

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 06:30 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.

Match Details

Manchester United v Crystal Palace