Season Ticket Holders and Members can join the waiting list by clicking here, with two tickets available to book per client reference number.
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s away Premier League match at Manchester United (Sunday, 2nd February, 14:00 GMT) are now sold out, with a waiting list now open for all Season Ticket Holders and Members.
Season Ticket Holders and Members can join the waiting list by clicking here, with two tickets available to book per client reference number.
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!
All tickets for this fixture are via digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.
If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk as soon as you have purchased your ticket; they will then arrange for your ticket to be collected at Old Trafford.
Manchester United only allow PA tickets in certain areas of their stadium; for away fans, these are located at the back of our allocation. PA tickets are not allowed outside this area of the stadium.
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
There will be three supporters coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.
Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 07:00 GMT.