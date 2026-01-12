Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Match Details
- Sunday, 8th February
- 14:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Amex Stadium
Ticket Details
As with previous seasons, all tickets will have supporter names displayed on tickets – and ID checks will be taking place prior to the turnstiles.
Supporters must have ID which matches the name on the ticket. If the ID does not match the name on the ticket, access will be denied.
All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet. If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Amex Stadium.
All tickets will be emailed to each individual supporter named on the ticket approximately one week before the fixture.
Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick off.
Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
- Tuesday, 13th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 13th January – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 14th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 14th January – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 15th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 15th January – 13:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Thursday, 15th January – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 16th January – 10:00 online only, then 14:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- Senior (65+): £26.00
- Under 21: £26.00
- Under 18: £18.00
Disabled supporters will pay the appropriate age band.
Coach Travel
We have three supporters' coach booked for this fixture with a departure time of 10:30 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £25 per ticket.