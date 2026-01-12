Nottingham Forest (A)

Match Details

Sunday, 1st February

14:00 GMT

Premier League

City Ground

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet. If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at City Ground.

All tickets will be emailed to each individual supporter named on the ticket approximately one week before the fixture.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick off.

Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Tuesday, 13th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 13th January – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 14th January – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 14th January – 13:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

13:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Wednesday, 14th January – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Thursday, 15th January – 10:00 online only, then 14:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30.00

: £30.00 Senior (66+): £29.00

£29.00 Under 18: £25.00

£25.00 Under 14: £20.00

Disabled supporters will pay the appropriate age band.

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 08:00 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £35 per ticket.