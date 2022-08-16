The game will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd at 19:45 at Oxford's Kassam stadium. It will be the first competitive clash between the sides since 1998, when Palace ran-out 3-1 victors.

This year's League Cup game will not be broadcast within the UK, and tickets are now sold out, with Palace fans set to pack the away end in the North stand.

Any ticket purchasers should note tickets will be posted today (18th August) or will be available for collection on Saturday 20th.

Coach travel

Departs Selhurst Park: 15:45.

Cost: £25

Coach travel can be purchased through the ticketing site.