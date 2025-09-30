Season Ticket holders will be able to guarantee their normal seats for the league phase visits of AEK Larnaca, AZ Alkmaar and KuPS with a three-match bundle, before individual match tickets for AEK Larnaca (H) go on sale to Season Ticket holders and Members from next week.

Season Ticket holders will have until 17:30 BST, Monday 6th October to secure their seat, whilst taking advantage of a 12.5% saving.

After this date, displaced Season Ticket holders will be given a priority window until 10:00 BST on Wednesday, 8th October to choose from the best remaining seats.

Full details around the sales schedule for the European Bundle and our opening home match against AEK Larnaca can be found below.

Sales Phases (European Bundle)

Phase 1: Season Ticket holders can purchase their own seat for the three-game European Bundle, which covers the league phase visits of AEK Larnaca, AZ Alkmaar and KuPS.

From 16:00 Wednesday, 1st October: online only

online only From 10:00 Thursday, 2nd October: via all methods

via all methods The deadline for Season Ticket holders to purchase their own seat for the European Bundle is Monday, 6th October, 17:30 BST.

Phase 2: All displaced Season Ticket holders can purchase the three-game European Bundle from any unsold seats.

From 18:00 Monday, 6th October: online only

online only From 10:00 Tuesday, 7th October: via all methods

via all methods The deadline to purchase the European Bundle is Wednesday, 8th October 10:00.

All displaced Season Ticket holders will be emailed to advise of their situation.

How to purchase the Bundle