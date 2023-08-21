The Eagles will take on the Pilgrims at Home Park on Tuesday, 29th August, with kick-off set for 19:45 BST.

The match is not scheduled for television coverage in the UK. Should the game end in a draw, the match will go straight to penalty kicks, with extra-time not used until the semi-finals.

Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

PLEASE NOTE: All tickets for this fixture MUST be printed by supporters at home. These will be delivered in the confirmation email.

Match Details

Plymouth Argyle v Palace

Tuesday, 29th August

19:45 BST

Home Park

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+, Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £55!

SALES PHASES

One ticket per client reference number until the third sales phase.

Tuesday, 22nd August – from 12:00 BST online only, and 16:00 all other methods: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points

from 12:00 BST online only, and 16:00 all other methods: Wednesday, 23rd August – from 10:00 BST online only, and 14:00 all other methods: All paid Members and Season Ticket Holders

from 10:00 BST online only, and 14:00 all other methods: Thursday, 24th August – from 10:00 BST online only, and 14:00 all other methods: Supporters can purchase an additional ticket

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adult: £22.00

Seniors (65+): £18.00

Under-23: £14.00

Under-18: £8.00

Under-12: £6.00 (can only be purchased via the Box Office, and must be purchased with a full paying adult)

Under-8: £1.00 (can only be purchased via the Box Office, and must be purchased with a full paying adult)

COACH TRAVEL

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 11:45 BST.