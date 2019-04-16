Instalment plan

Our instalment plan is now available, meaning you can spread your Season Ticket payment over a maximum of 11 monthly interest-free direct debit instalments, until a final payment in April 2020.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION – AUTO-RENEWALS

Due to changes with our planned finance partner, fans who joined our auto-renew programme last season will have to sign up again to the instalment plan for the 19/20 season.

No fans will be automatically enrolled onto the instalment plan, so to ensure you keep your seat join the instalment plan using one of the methods below.



How to sign up to the instalment plan:

- Online by clicking here.

- Over the phone on 08712 000 071 (calls charged at 10p per minute).

- In person at the Box Office.



Any questions, get in touch at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.