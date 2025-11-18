Palace will travel to 2024's League of Ireland Premier Division champions on matchday five, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 11th December.

Please note: Due to UEFA stadium guidelines, this match will take place at Tallaght Stadium, rather than Tolka Park.

We are pleased to confirm that we have been allocated 1,800 tickets for this fixture.

As always, supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games.

Tickets will be sold following a phased selling order based on Loyalty Points, which can be seen below.

Ticket Details

All tickets will be purchased from our own ticketing system.

However, supporters will not be able to select their precise seat, as we were unable to obtain a seating plan from Shelbourne for the away section. All tickets will therefore be sold via the best available system without a seating plan.

Please follow these instructions to purchase:

Click the 'Buy tickets' button on our Ticketing site (this will appear once on-sale). Select the number of tickets you would like to purchase (You may need to use the slider to turn off the 'Only show me seats together' option). Select the section you would like to sit in. There are three different sections you will be able to choose from: Singing Section in blocks 402 & 403. Strict Seated section, block 403 only. Standard Away seating, across all blocks. Once you have chosen your section, you will need to select the Age Band you require. If you have selected two or more tickets, you will need to scroll down this section and select the Age Band for each ticket you have requested. Click 'Add To Basket' and 'Checkout'. Complete the transaction as normal.

All tickets for this fixture will be sent via a PDF, which can be scanned via your mobile device or printed off.

If you are unable to scan via your device, or print your tickets at home, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket, and we can arrange for the tickets to printed and posted to you (£1.50 postage fee will apply).

Supporters may be asked at the turnstile by CPFC staff for proof of ID to match the name on the ticket. Anyone found to be in possession of someone else’s ticket will still be allowed to enter the stadium; however, the purchaser of the ticket will be blocked from purchasing any further away games for 25/26 season. Failure to show ID will mean the ticket holder will be refused entry to the stadium.

Disabled supporters can claim for their PA ticket free of charge.

Travel

The club will be organising travel from Dublin City Centre to the Tallaght Stadium, and back to Dublin after the game, for 20 Euros return journey.

Travel to the Tallaght Stadium from Dublin City Centre will take approximately 50 to 60 minutes by car, with taxis expected to cost 70 Euros and with the Tram network already accommodating home supporters and local commuters. With the game being around rush hour, both Trams and roads are expected to be very busy.

Full details and sale information will be available soon and will be advertised here.

Pricing

Tickets will be priced at £17.50 each.

Sales Phases

Phase 1 – Thursday 20th November – From 10:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 11,000+ points

– – – Season Ticket holders and members with 11,000+ points Phase 2 – Thursday 20th November – From 12:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 10,000+ points

– – Season Ticket holders and members with 10,000+ points Phase 3 – Thursday 20th November – From 14:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 9,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 9,000+ points Phase 4 – Thursday 20th November – From 16:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 8,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 8,000+ points Phase 5 – Friday 21st November – From 10:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 7,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 7,000+ points Phase 6 – Friday 21st November – From 12:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 6,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 6,000+ points Phase 7 – Friday 21st November – From 14:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 5,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 5,000+ points Phase 8 – Friday 21st November – From 16:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 4,000+ points

More sales phases will be added if tickets remain available after 4,000+ points.

Match Details

Shelbourne v Crystal Palace