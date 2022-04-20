The Saints clash will see Palace try to build on their 2-2 draw earlier this season in a spring game on the coast.
Find out all the ticketing information below.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s upcoming away game with Southampton (Saturday, April 30th at 15:00) are now on sale to qualifying supporters.
The Saints clash will see Palace try to build on their 2-2 draw earlier this season in a spring game on the coast.
Find out all the ticketing information below.
Coach tickets can be purchased from the ticketing website by clicking here.
Tickets cost £23 each and the coach departs Selhurst Park at 11:00am.