Palace will travel to Strasbourg on matchday four on Thursday, 27th November for a 20:00 GMT (21:00 local time) kick-off at Stade De La Meinau.

Tickets will go on sale to qualifying supporters from 10:00 GMT on Wednesday (5th November).

We are pleased to confirm that we have been allocated 1,586 tickets for this fixture.

As always, supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games.

Tickets will be sold following a phased selling order based on Loyalty Points, which can be seen below.

Ticket Details

Unlike with our first away European league phase game against Dynamo Kyiv, all tickets can be purchased from our own system in the normal way.

All tickets for this fixture will be sent via a PDF, which can be scanned via your mobile device or printed off.

If you are unable to scan, or print your tickets at home, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket, and we will arrange for you to collect your tickets.

No passport details are required to purchase tickets or enter the stadium. Ticket and bag checks will be taking place on the night.

Dedicated sections

Palace fans have been allocated Block 2 & 4 as a dedicated singing section.

Block 112 is a dedicated seating only section, with no persistent standing in the front five rows. If supporters are found to be standing at the front of section 112 and are blocking the views of other supporters, they will be asked to move, and if this persists, there may be further repercussions for these supporters.

Pricing

Tickets in block 112 will be priced at £17.50 (€20).

Tickets in block 4 & 2 will be priced at £13.50 (€15).

Sales Phases

Phase 1 – Wednesday 5th November – From 10:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 11,000+ points

– – – Season Ticket holders and members with 11,000+ points Phase 2 – Wednesday 5th November – From 12:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 10,000+ points

– – Season Ticket holders and members with 10,000+ points Phase 3 – Wednesday 5th November – From 14:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 9,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 9,000+ points Phase 4 – Wednesday 5th November – From 16:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 8,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 8,000+ points Phase 5 – Thursday 6th November – From 10:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 7,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 7,000+ points Phase 6 – Thursday 6th November – From 12:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 6,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 6,000+ points Phase 7 – Thursday 6th November – From 14:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 5,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 5,000+ points Phase 8 – Thursday 6th November – From 16:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 4,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 4,000+ points Phase 9 – Friday 7th November – From 10:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 3,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 3,000+ points Phase 10 – Friday 7th November – From 12:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 2,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 2,000+ points Phase 11 – Friday 7th November – From 14:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 1,000+ points

– Season Ticket holders and members with 1,000+ points Phase 12 – Friday 7th November - From 16:00 via all methods – Season Ticket holders and members with 0 points required

Match Details

RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace