The League Trophy - or Papa John's Trophy - sees Palace pit an Under-21 side against Sutton, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth. Should the Eagles progress from this group stage, they will enter the tournament's knockout rounds.
Sutton v Palace details
-
Sutton United v Crystal Palace Under-21s
-
Tuesday, 31st August
-
19:30 BST
-
Borough Sports Ground, Gander Green Ln, Sutton, SM1 2EY
Tickets are on sale via Sutton's website here.
Prices
Terrace pricing shown, with seated prices in brackets
-
Adult: £12 (£14)
-
Concession: £6 (£8)
-
Ages 11-18: £3 (£5)
-
Under-11: Free (£2)
Supporters are segregated by club at Sutton, and Palace fans should use the Collingwood Road entrance to the ground.
This game will also be broadcast live via Palace TV+. If you already have a subscription, make sure to tune in live on Tuesday.