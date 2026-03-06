Palace’s first-ever European journey continues against the Cypriot Cup holders, with our first leg at home (tickets on general sale here) on Thursday, 12th March (20:00 GMT) – and the second leg scheduled for Thursday, 19th March (19:45 EET local time / 17:45 GMT) at the AEK Arena.

All tickets for the away leg must be purchased via the CPFC ticketing system and supporters will be required to enter their passport number as part of their purchase. Tickets must be collected in person – more information can be found below.

Due to the capacity of the AEK Arena, tickets will be extremely limited to approximately 700 tickets.

Important information

UEFA have confirmed that all matches due to take place in Europe in the upcoming weeks are currently planned to be played as scheduled. The club remains in constant contact with UEFA, who are closely monitoring the current situation in Cyprus and are in touch with local authorities.

Given the uncertainty, the club are unable to provide a charter facility for this game and encourage supporters to read the refund terms and conditions of any flights or accommodation they book carefully, as well as purchasing the relevant travel insurance.

Sales Phases

Please note all sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Phase 1: Monday 9th March, 10:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 2: Monday 9th March, 12:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 12,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 3: Monday 9th March, 14:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 4: Monday 9th March, 16:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 10,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 5: Tuesday 10th March, 10:00 online only // 12:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points.

If tickets remain after this, more sales phases will be confirmed.

Ticket collection

All supporters will be required to collect tickets in-person at a city centre location to be confirmed. To collect their tickets supporters must display a valid passport to ensure that tickets are only used by eligible supporters. Tickets cannot be transferred at any time and under no circumstances will tickets be issued without the ticket holder being present.

All supporters will also be required to take their passport to the stadium, as ticket and ID checks will be performed by the Cypriot police at the turnstiles.

It is strongly recommended that you only purchase a ticket if you are absolutely sure you can attend the game. If your circumstances change after you have purchased your ticket, please contact the Box Office as soon as possible.

Tickets are strictly non-transferrable. Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Pricing

Tickets will be priced at £17.50 each.

Waiting List

Once our allocation of tickets has sold out, a Waiting List will be available to all Season Ticket Holders and Members to join irrespective of Loyalty Points.

If we receive any returns or an extra allocation at a later date, we will sell in Loyalty Points order.

Match Details

AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace