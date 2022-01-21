The best way to purchase tickets is online here. To join the Brentford waiting list, please click here.

Norwich tickets are initially limited to one ticket per Client Reference Number.

Sales phases

Norwich

10am, Monday 24th: 7,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Tuesday 25th: 3,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Wednesday 26th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Thursday 27th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no points (two tickets per Client Reference Number)

Prices

Norwich

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £28

Under-21s: £28

Under-18s: £20

Under-12s: £15

Coach travel

Coach tickets can be purchased from the ticketing website.

Norwich

Tickets cost £22 each and the coach departs Selhurst Park at 14:45.