Oliver Glasner's Eagles will host the Dutch Cup finalists and Conference League top seeds in early November, hoping to boost our qualification prospects with three more points.

Tickets for this Thursday's (23rd October) match against AEK Larnaca also remain on sale here.

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Please note that all ticketing accounts created after 29th August will be unable to purchase online tickets and will need to purchase via the box office. Tickets will only be sold after it is confirmed that you are a Crystal Palace supporter.

Prices

Adults: £40

£40 65+ and Under 21s: £30

£30 Under 18s: £25

Sales Phases

Phase 1: Season Ticket holders (who have not purchased a European Bundle) can purchase one ticket per client reference number.

From 10:00, Tuesday 21st October: all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) Please note, in this case, your Season Ticket seat is not reserved for this fixture, but may still be available to purchase, subject to availability.

Phase 2: Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders can purchase up to four tickets per client reference number (i.e. Season Ticket+ holders can purchase three extra tickets, if they have already purchased).

From 14:00, Tuesday 21st October: online only

online only From 10:00, Wednesday 22nd October: via all methods

Phase 3: All Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase four tickets per client reference number (or three extra, if they have already purchased in previous phases).

From 17:30, Wednesday 22nd October: online only

online only From 10:00, Thursday 23rd October: via all methods

Match Details

Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar