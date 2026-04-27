It all comes down to this. With a place in the Final in Leipzig on the line, Crystal Palace will host Ukrainian title challengers Shakhtar in our final European home fixture of this historic season, kicking off at 20:00 BST on Thursday, 7th May.

Out of gratitude to our supporters’ outstanding backing of the team across Europe this season, prices are frozen from previous rounds of the competition.

Supporters are urged to read the below information about the home leg in full before purchasing tickets.

Sales Phases

All phases subject to availability.

Phase 1: Season Ticket Holders can purchase their own, reserved seat by following the step-by-step guide under the heading ‘How to purchase in Phase 1’ below.

From 10:00, Tuesday 28th April: Online only

Online only From 16:00, Tuesday 28th April : Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) Please note that this sales phase will close at 17:30 on Wednesday, 29th April.

Phase 2: All displaced Season Ticket Holders can purchase one ticket per person.

From 18:00, Wednesday 29th April: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Thursday 30th April: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 3: Season Ticket+ Holders, Gold Members and Junior Gold Members can purchase one ticket per person.

From 12:00, Thursday 30th April: Online only

Online only From 15:00, Thursday 30th April: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 4: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders can purchase one ticket per person.

From 10:00, Friday 1st May: Online only

Online only From 14:00, Friday 1st May: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Prices

Season Ticket Holders (Phases 1 & 2):

Adults: £35

£35 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £25

£25 Under 18s: £20

All ticket purchases from Phase 3 onwards:

Adults: £40

£40 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £30

£30 Under 18s: £25

Eligibility

Only supporters who have purchased their Memberships prior**** to Thursday, 16th April will be able to purchase tickets for this fixture.

Season Ticket Holders who do not purchase their own seat before the deadline, and who are not emailed to advise of their seat not being available, will only be able to purchase in Phases 3 or 4.

Season Ticket Holders who do not purchase in Phase 1 are not classed as displaced. Only those supporters who receive an email from the club informing them as such will be able to purchase in Phase 2.

To help protect tickets from bots, please note that a queue management system will be in place throughout the sales process.

Premium Matchday Packages

Enjoy arguably Selhurst’s biggest-ever matchday in style.

With a range of Premium lounges to choose from, all of which offer modern dining and inclusive drinks throughout your night, click here to enquire about our Premium Matchday Packages for this fixture, or speak to a member of our today to start planning.

Ticket Distribution

All general admission tickets for this fixture will be emailed approximately one week before the game to the transaction owner.

Tickets will be available as PDF Print at Home tickets, or Digital tickets to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

How to purchase in Phase 1

Season Ticket Holders looking to purchase their own seats can do so by following the step-by-step guide below:

Log in to the Ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. Click 'Show Reserved Tickets' and then add the tickets you wish to purchase to your basket. Click the basket in the top-right of the screen and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.

Season Ticket Holders who wish to purchase their own seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your reserved ticket as an Adult.

Important Information

After Phase 1, all tickets can be purchased in the standard way via our Ticketing website.

To purchase tickets on behalf of a friend or family member, you must have a strong relationship, which can be set in the Friends and Family section of the Ticketing website. Click here to find out how to do this.

Unfortunately, due to UEFA requirements and the addition of a singing section, a small number of Season Ticket Holders will be displaced and instead offered a priority on all remaining seats in Phase 2. All displaced supporters will be emailed in advance of tickets going on sale.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk