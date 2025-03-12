Manchester City (A)

All tickets for this fixture will be digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Each digital ticket download will be emailed to the named ticket holder.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to the collections list for collection at the Etihad Stadium.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (65+): £25

£25 Under-22: £25

£25 Under-18: £18

Disabled supporters will receive a discounted ticket of £20 for Adults and £18 for Under-18s, which includes a free PA if required.

Coach Travel

There will be three supporters coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 05:00 BST.