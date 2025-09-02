Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be digital tickets, to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket, and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at the London Stadium.

All tickets will be emailed to the each individual supporter around three days before the fixture.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game, you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick-off. Anyone found transferring tickets without the clubs consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. Initially one ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 3rd September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 4th September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Friday, 5th September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000+ Loyalty Points Friday, 5th September – 17:30 online only, then 09:00 Monday, 8th September via all methods: Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points requirements

17:30 online only, then 09:00 Monday, 8th September via all methods: Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points requirements Monday, 8th September: Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points requirements

Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points requirements Tuesday, 9th September: Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (66+): £25

£25 Under-21s: £25

£25 Under-18s: £25

Ambulant disabled and supporters who require wheelchairs will be charged £25; this includes a free PA if required.

Please note the discounted price and PA tickets are only available in the designated areas for supporters with accessible needs. These areas are at the front and rear of the lower tiers.

Coach Travel

We have one accessible supporters' coach booked for this fixture with a departure time of 11:30 BST, and a cost of £25 per ticket.

Match Details

West Ham United v Crystal Palace