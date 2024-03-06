Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Bournemouth (A)

Tuesday, 2nd April

19:45 BST

Premier League

Vitality Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets.

Supporters will have the choice of receiving via postage for £1.50, or collection (please note that tickets will not be available for collection at our home match against Luton).

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Sales Phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 7th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 9,700+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 8th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 11th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 4,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 12th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 2,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 12th March - 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 13th March 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 13th March 09:00 via all other methods: Wednesday, 13th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Thursday, 14th March: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £30.00 (Restricted View: £27.00)

(Restricted View: £27.00) Seniors (Over-65s): £17.00 (Restricted View: £15.50)

(Restricted View: £15.50) Under-21s: £17.00 (Restricted View: £15.50)

(Restricted View: £15.50) Under-16s: £7.00

Ambulant disabled supporters pay the appropriate age band. Supporters in wheelchairs will be charged £5. Both options include a free PA.



Coach Travel

There will be three coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £35 per person with a departure time of 14:30 BST.