Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Bournemouth (A)
- Tuesday, 2nd April
- 19:45 BST
- Premier League
- Vitality Stadium
Ticket Details
All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets.
Supporters will have the choice of receiving via postage for £1.50, or collection (please note that tickets will not be available for collection at our home match against Luton).
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!
Sales Phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Thursday, 7th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 9,700+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 8th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 11th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 4,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 12th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 2,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 12th March - 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 13th March 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 13th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Thursday, 14th March: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00 (Restricted View: £27.00)
- Seniors (Over-65s): £17.00 (Restricted View: £15.50)
- Under-21s: £17.00 (Restricted View: £15.50)
- Under-16s: £7.00
- Ambulant disabled supporters pay the appropriate age band.
- Supporters in wheelchairs will be charged £5.
- Both options include a free PA.
Coach Travel
There will be three coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.
Tickets will cost £35 per person with a departure time of 14:30 BST.