Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Chelsea (A)

Sunday, 1st September

13:30

Premier League

Stamford Bridge

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets, and supporters will have the option of either postage, or collection from Selhurst Park box office.

Please note: all tickets allocated for collection must be collected from Selhurst Park no later than 12:00 BST on Saturday, 31st August. Tickets not collected by this point will automatically be cancelled, unless you have made alternative arrangements for collection with the box office. If you need to make an alternative arrangement, please either call the box office on 0333 360 1861, or email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability.

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 12th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,500+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 13th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 14th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 15th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 15th August – 17:30 online only, then 09:00 Friday, 16th August via all other methods – Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

– 17:30 online only, then 09:00 Friday, 16th August via all other methods – Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Friday, 16th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Monday, 19th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adults: £30.00

£30.00 Over-65s: £23.50

£23.50 Under-20s: £23.50

Coach Travel

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 10:00 BST.