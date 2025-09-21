We are pleased to confirm that we have been allocated 2,500 seats for the fixture – meaning a fantastic number of Palace supporters will be able to attend the club’s first-ever fixture in a European competition proper.

As always, supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games.

Tickets will be sold following a phased selling order based on Loyalty Points, which can be seen below.

Supporters will need to buy directly from Dynamo Kyiv with a specific link, which will be mapped to your Crystal Palace email address.

Please be aware that there will be a limit of one ticket per transaction. If groups of supporters wish to sit together, they are advised to buy at the same time, selecting seats next to one another.

Supporters are strongly advised to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Pricing

As above, tickets will be sold via Dynamo Kyiv. Prices at checkout will therefore be shown in Polish złoty currency, and will be priced at 47 PLN, around £10 GBP (estimated based on current exchange rate).

There will also be a 7% booking fee.

Passports

As required by Polish law, each supporter’s passport information will be required at the point of purchase.

The same passport must then be taken to the stadium on the day of the game. Random spot checks will take place at the Lublin Arena.

Dedicated sections

Palace fans have been allocated Section D1 as a dedicated singing section.

We have also been allocated C1 and C2, as per the stadium map below.